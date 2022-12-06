EUAM chief: KRG has always supported us

Shafaq News / The new head of mission for the European Union Advisory Mission in Iraq (EUAM Iraq), Anders Wiberg, confirmed that the mission is maintaining high-level coordination with the Peshmerga forces.

Wiberg said in a press conference held on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of EUAM Iraq, "We appreciate the past two years in facing the challenges with our partners and colleagues [...], especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, which strengthened ties between us."

"The mission was very supportive, and this was the center of attention of many parties. Our work was fruitful [...] there was a lot of improvement in terms of coordination."

He added, "Since 2017, the mission is covering six governorates in Iraq, and is currently trying to expand and be present in other governorates, which require a crucial re-assessment for our work."

EUAM chief indicated, "This is our responsibility. We need more coordination with the ministries, and a solid base to work strategically in terms of national security."

"The mission is in contact with civil society and human rights organizations, as well as security institutions and the Peshmerga forces", stressing that the Kurdistan Regional Government has provided support for the mission", he concluded.