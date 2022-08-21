EUAM Iraq welcomes its new Head of Mission, Mr Anders Wiberg

Shafaq News / Anders Wiberg, a Swedish senior police officer, assumed his responsibilities in Baghdad as Head of Mission of the European Union Advisory Mission in Iraq (EUAM Iraq), which supports the country’s civilian Security Sector Reform following an invitation by the Iraqi authorities.

Mr Wiberg is a Chief Superintendent of the Swedish Police Authority, the national police in Sweden which he joined in 1991. He has served in various strategic management positions within this security institution as Chief of Staff of the Organised Crime Department and acting Head of Operational Department, and more recently as Deputy Head of Malmö Police Department.

At the international level, Anders Wiberg has a solid experience of the EU Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) civilian missions, first in 2014-2015 as Chief of Staff of EULEX Kosovo, which supports key rule of law institutions in Kosovo, then with EUAM Iraq which he served in a key senior position, Head of Operations, at the beginning of the mission from 2017 to 2018.

“I am very glad to be back in Iraq, I know the country and its security institutions, I know how valuable EUAM Iraq’s European Union experts and Iraqi staff members are. The cooperation with the EU Delegation and other EU entities in the theatre is essential. I am convinced that, together with our Iraqi counterparts and other international partners, we can achieve our common goal of moving forward towards a democratic, transparent and efficient exercise of authority”, declared Anders Wiberg upon arrival.

EUAM Iraq, based in Baghdad with presence in Erbil, was launched in October 2017. Its duration was extended in April 2022 for two more years.

The mandate of the mission includes providing strategic advice and expertise to the Iraqi authorities on the civilian aspects of the Security Sector Reform, including the National Security Strategy, associated strategies and other national security priorities.

EUAM Iraq is composed of 84 European Union experts, as well as 34 Iraqi colleagues.

(EUAM Iraq)