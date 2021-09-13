EU to send an observation mission to Iraq

Shafaq News/ The European Union decided to send a mission to observe the Iraqi parliamentary elections.

The Office of the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Union, Josep Borrell, said that the EU observation mission would observe the elections in Iraq on October 10.

European Parliamentarian Viola Von-Cramon Taubadol (from Germany) Will head the EU mission.

The statement added that sending the Mission is in response to the invitation of the Independent High Electoral Commission in Iraq.

The European countries said that the upcoming Iraqi elections are an essential step to consolidating democracy in Iraq, stressing the need to conduct the process in peace and safety.