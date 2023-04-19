EU seeks to deepen partnership with Iraq

Shafaq News / In the aftermath of the conflicts in Ukraine and Russia, the European Union is looking to strengthen its ties with Iraq as part of its broader geopolitical strategy, according to Josep Borrell, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

Speaking before the European Parliament on Wednesday, Borrell deemed this partnership as "essential for stability and prosperity in the region."

"Stabilizing Iraq's economy in this tumultuous region is of strategic importance to the EU and the Middle East," he added.

Borrell also praised Iraq's efforts in promoting regional dialogue and encouraged all actors to engage constructively in the pursuit of regional cooperation, while fully respecting the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Iraq.