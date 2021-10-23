Report

EU joins the UN Security Council in deploring the threats of violence against UNAMI personnel

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-23T19:51:10+0000
EU joins the UN Security Council in deploring the threats of violence against UNAMI personnel

Shafaq News/ The European Union joins the United Nations Security Council in deploring the recent threats of violence against the personnel of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), and against others, following the publication of preliminary elections results in Iraq earlier this month.

“Such violent manifestations have no place in a democracy. The EU recalls that voting on election day was largely peaceful, orderly, and well-organized, and voters were able to freely express their will, as assessed by the EU Election Observation Mission, which the EU deployed in the country for the first time ever, upon a request from Iraqi authorities.” The EU said in a statement.

“Any elections-related appeal or complaint should be addressed through existing legal procedures. It is crucial that all parties use these legal means to address any grievances they may have over the outcome of the polls.” He added.

“The EU looks forward to working closely with the next Iraqi government in the implementation of urgently needed reforms, as demanded by the Iraqi people.” The statement concluded.

