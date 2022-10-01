Report

EU decries Iranian strikes on Iraqi Kurdistan

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-01T12:37:45+0000
Shafaq News/ The EU on Friday said it "condemns in the strongest possible terms" deadly strikes this week by Iran on Iraq's Kurdistan region.

Iran launched cross-border missile and drone strikes that killed 13 people on Wednesday after accusing Kurdish armed groups based there of stoking a wave of unrest that has rocked the Islamic republic.

"Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. These attacks are a violation of Iraq's sovereignty and territorial integrity," and EU spokesman said in a statement.

"The EU reiterates its full solidarity with the Iraqi people, the Iraqi Government and the Kurdistan Regional Government."

The September 16 death of Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, 22, while in the custody of Iran's morality police has sparked a major wave of protests and a crackdown that has left dozens of demonstrators dead.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has accused the Iraq-based Kurdish groups of "attacking and infiltrating Iran... to sow insecurity and riots and spread unrest".

The Revolutionary Guards warned on Thursday that they will press on with attacks on rear bases in neighbouring Iraq.

