EU condemns Iran's missile attack on Iraq's Kurdistan region

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-15T12:28:51+0000
EU condemns Iran's missile attack on Iraq's Kurdistan region

Shafaq News/ The European Union on Tuesday denounced the Iranian missile and drone attack on Iraq's region of Kurdistan that took place earlier this week.

"The European Union condemns in the strongest possible terms the renewed Iranian shelling claimed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq resulting in loss of life and injuries," an official statement said.

"As the EU said back in September, these attacks violate Iraq’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and they should stop," it added.

"The EU stands in full solidarity with the Iraqi people, the Iraqi Government, and the Kurdistan Regional Government," the statement concluded.

