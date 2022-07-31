EU calls on Iraqi parties to maintain restraint

Shafaq News / European Union called on Sunday the Iraqi parties to maintain restraint and to resort to political dialogue.

"We are concerned about the ongoing protests and the possible escalation in Baghdad," the union said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

EU called on "all parties to maintain restraint to prevent more violence," stressing the need for "political forces to resolve issues through constructive political dialogue within the constitutional framework."

"The right to peaceful protest is necessary for democracy," it added, noting "the importance of respecting laws and state institutions."

(INA)