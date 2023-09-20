EU, US express regret over airstrike on Arbat airport in KRI

Shafaq News / The European Union expressed its regret over the aerial bombardment that targeted the Arbat agricultural airport in the southeast of al-Sulaymaniyah Province in the Kurdistan region.

In a statement released today, the European Union stated, "The European Union deeply regrets the loss of life resulting from the attack on Arbat Airport."

The statement further emphasized that "supporting the unity of Iraqi territory and its sovereignty remains at the forefront of the European Union's foreign policy priorities."

Two days ago, on Monday, Arbat Agricultural Airport in the southeast of al-Sulaymaniyah was subjected to an aerial strike by an unidentified drone, resulting in the death of six individuals and the injury of three others from the Counter-Terrorism Service affiliated with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).

In the early hours of yesterday, Tuesday, Major General Yahya Rasool, the spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, condemned the airstrike and stated in a release that the aircraft responsible for bombing Arbat airport had entered from Turkey.

He added, "this aggression constitutes a violation of Iraq's sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity. It poses a threat to peace and security in the region and the world, breaches international law, and undermines the principles and purposes of the United Nations Charter."

Major General Rasool emphasized that "these repeated attacks are inconsistent with the principles of good neighborly relations between countries and threaten to undermine Iraq's efforts to establish positive, balanced political, economic, and security relations with its neighbors." He further stated that "Iraq reserves the right to put an end to these violations."

Bafel Jalal Talabani, the President of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, also condemned the airstrike and stated in a release that "this criminal operation is a blatant violation of the borders of Kurdistan and Iraq and is part of conspiracies aimed at destabilizing the security and stability of Kurdistan, particularly in al-Sulaymaniyah region."

He underscored that "in the face of these repeated violations, it is the duty of political parties in the region to confront security risks and challenges together and protect Kurdistan from enemies and those with malicious intent."

Talabani expressed his condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the families and loved ones of the heroic Counter-Terrorism Service martyrs, describing them as the martyrs of Kurdistan's security. He also called for an immediate cessation of these attacks and urged the Iraqi government to fulfill its constitutional and national responsibilities in protecting Iraq's land and skies, including Kurdistan, and not allowing such violations to occur again.

Furthermore, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, called on the relevant authorities to conduct a "thorough" investigation into the aerial strike on Arbat Airport in al-Sulaymaniyah Province and promptly uncover the facts behind this incident.

He stated in a message that he is "saddened by the incident that occurred at Arbat Airport," adding, "It is the duty of the relevant authorities to conduct a precise investigation into the causes and nature of this incident and reveal the truth as soon as possible."

He also affirmed, "We condemn any violation of Kurdistan's sovereignty, Iraq, and any unlawful actions that violate the security and stability of the Kurdistan region."

The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) denounced the airstrike and stressed that attacks violating Iraqi sovereignty must cease.

In addition, the United States Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, condemned the attack. She tweeted, "We reiterate our support for respecting Iraq's sovereignty and territorial integrity, both of which are necessary for Iraq's stability and security. Our condolences to those who have lost loved ones."