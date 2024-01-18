EU-Iraq partnership: Development initiatives worth €410 mn

Shafaq News / The European Union Mission in Iraq confirmed on Thursday that its current development programs in Iraq amount to 410 million euros, comprising 45 ongoing projects. The EU's commitment to support Iraq is seen as a response to military attacks and attempts by internal and regional hostile forces.

The EU Mission in Iraq stated that the first meeting of the Sub-Committee on Development Cooperation, within the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Iraq and the European Union, was held in Brussels. Both sides emphasized the significant importance of improving and growing their bilateral political, and social-economic relationships, driven by common values and mutual interests.

The Sub-Committee discussed the most important programs and projects in financial cooperation. The European Union remains fully committed to supporting Iraq, with the current portfolio of development programs amounting to €410 million with 45 ongoing projects, and more projects in preparation.

The EU-Iraq collaboration areas include private sector development, providing employment opportunities for Iraqi youth, climate change, anti-corruption, social protection, education, and migration. These programs contribute to the modernization and stability of Iraq, countering efforts to hinder Iraq's positive economic and political development amid military attacks and hostile attempts by internal and regional forces.

To enhance efficiency, both parties agreed to elevate their collaborative approach gradually, moving towards increased investment and not relying solely on grants. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the European Investment Bank (EIB) can become key partners in investing in transportation, energy, water, and network connectivity, allowing Iraq's economy to diversify and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

Both sides agreed to continue working on civil society involvement in the pursuit of democratic governance and human rights. The meeting was chaired by Mahir Jawhan, Deputy Minister at the Iraqi Ministry of Planning, and Alessandro Villa, Deputy Head of Unit for the Middle East and Central Asia at the Directorate-General for International Partnerships of the European Commission. The opening remarks were given by Ambassador Ahmed Tahsin Berwari, Head of Iraq's Mission to the EU, and Miriam Faran, Deputy Director-General for International Partnerships at the European Commission.