EU-Iraq cooperation council to meet on Sunday

Shafaq News/ The Cooperation Council between the European Union (EU) and Iraq will hold its third meeting in Brussels on Sunday, an EU statement said.

According to the statement released today, the meeting will be chaired by EU High Representative Josep Borrell. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, will lead the Iraqi delegation.

The Cooperation Council will discuss security affairs, migration, democracy and human rights, trade, energy, and a spectrum of issues of mutual interest, the statement added.

EU-Iraq Cooperation Council is expected to adjudicate the establishment of a new subcommittee on development cooperation between the two sides.