EU EOM chief: our mission is neutral

Shafaq News/ The chief of the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM), Viola Von Cramon, said that the mission will pursue neutrality, urging the citizens to cast their votes on the polls day.

In a press conference she held today, Thursday, in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, "we cannot name the parties who have interest in vote-rigging. We shall be impartial in our work."

"The citizens shall think twice before staying at home. They shall go to the ballot centers and cast their votes."

"We will visit the federal government. We will offer recommendations after the elections. We will also visit the political parties."

On the effect of the arms outside the state authority on the elections, she said, "we cannot secure Iraq. We urge everyone to do their work, particularly the security forces."