Date: 2022-02-27T11:34:39+0000
EU EOM-Iraq: will meet parliament and government officials from all the parties

Shafaq News/ The head of the European Union Election Observation Mission to Iraq (EU EOM-Iraq), Viola Von Cramon, said that the mission will hold meetings with Iraqi lawmakers and officials, regardless of their partisan affiliation, as soon as it completes its report on the October 2021 election.

Speaking in a press conference earlier today, Sunday, Von Cramon said that the mission will seize the opportunity to meet with the forces rejecting the election results and present the report.

Von Cramon said that the election campaigns were unorganized and tampered with the progress of the election, citing the violence some female candidates suffered while campaigning.

"The victory of 97 female candidates is delightful. Fourteen women winning without the quota is unprecedented in Iraq," she added.

