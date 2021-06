Shafaq News/ The Explosive Ordnance Disposal squads defused 16 bombs in al-Anbar earlier today, Monday.

According to the EOD Directorate, explosive experts received a report about strange objects in the Dolab area in al-Baghdadi sub-district, west of al-Anbar, and a team was dispatched to the site immediately.

The team identified and defused 16 Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) from the remnants of ISIS, EOD reported.