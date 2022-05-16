Report

Dust storms in Iraq cause suffocation to more than 110 people

Shafaq News / On Monday, more than 110 people were transferred to hospitals due to the dust storm that chocked several Iraqi regions.

Chamchamal Health Department said that more than 30 people, including children, were taken to hospitals. Some of them were in critical conditions and suffered from shortness of breath.

Al-Sulaymaniyah Health also reported that 70 cases of suffocation were recorded during the past hours, while the Garmyan administration recorded 10 cases.

Many Iraqi governorates were shrouded in thick brown dust due to strong winds.

Today, Basra, Baghdad, Al-Sulaymaniyah, and Najaf airports suspended flights due to severe dust storms.

The meteorologist Sadeq Attia said on Facebook that "the dust storm would continue until Tuesday noon, in the cities of the south and east of the country," also expecting that "it will be worse tomorrow morning."

A dust storm, also called a sandstorm, is a meteorological phenomenon common in arid and semi-arid regions. Dust storms arise when a gust front or other strong wind blows loose sand and dirt from a dry surface.

