Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

During a visit to the Kurdish President, the U.S. confirms support for Iraq and Kurdistan

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-07T15:27:57+0000
During a visit to the Kurdish President, the U.S. confirms support for Iraq and Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish President, Nechirvan Barzani, met, on Wednesday, with the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Barbara Leaf and the accompanying delegation, which included the U.S. ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, the U.S. Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, Irvin Hicks Jr, and American diplomats.

According to Barzani's office, both sides discussed the bilateral relations, the political situation in Iraq, the Erbil-Baghdad ties, the concerns of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region with the neighboring countries, the unity of the Kurdish parties, and other issues of common interest.

Leaf conveyed greetings of U.S. President Joe Biden and the U.S. Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, to the Kurdish President, confirming the United States' commitment to Iraq and Kurdistan.

President Barzani thanked and praised the U.S. aid and support for Iraq and Kurdistan, reiterating that Iraq's problems would not be solved if any force or political party is "marginalized."

The Iraqi components must agree through dialogue and understanding with the help of "friendly countries." Barzani said.

Concerning Erbil-Baghdad's outstanding issues, President Barzani considered finding "laws for distributing oil and gas revenues, as the key to these problems and establishing security and stability in the country."

related

President Barzani warns of chaos amid major political shake-up in Iraq 

Date: 2022-06-13 16:33:07
President Barzani warns of chaos amid major political shake-up in Iraq 

Kirkuk issue is deeper than the KDP headquarters, President Barzani says

Date: 2021-09-21 10:08:06
Kirkuk issue is deeper than the KDP headquarters, President Barzani says

Barzani supports Al-Kadhimi’s initiative

Date: 2021-03-08 11:44:07
Barzani supports Al-Kadhimi’s initiative

PM Barzani meets Qatar's Foreign Minister 

Date: 2022-02-18 15:00:32
PM Barzani meets Qatar's Foreign Minister 

President Barzani calls the Iraqi forces to open a new chapter in the Iraqi history

Date: 2021-04-11 20:13:47
President Barzani calls the Iraqi forces to open a new chapter in the Iraqi history

President Barzani calls for an Iraqi national dialogue in Erbil

Date: 2022-08-29 20:23:15
President Barzani calls for an Iraqi national dialogue in Erbil

President Barzani offers condolences to Hadi Al-Amiri on the death of his deputy

Date: 2022-05-06 17:02:35
President Barzani offers condolences to Hadi Al-Amiri on the death of his deputy

President Barzani praises the role of PMF in the war against ISIS  

Date: 2022-06-13 19:49:25
President Barzani praises the role of PMF in the war against ISIS  