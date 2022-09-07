During a visit to the Kurdish President, the U.S. confirms support for Iraq and Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish President, Nechirvan Barzani, met, on Wednesday, with the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Barbara Leaf and the accompanying delegation, which included the U.S. ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, the U.S. Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, Irvin Hicks Jr, and American diplomats.

According to Barzani's office, both sides discussed the bilateral relations, the political situation in Iraq, the Erbil-Baghdad ties, the concerns of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region with the neighboring countries, the unity of the Kurdish parties, and other issues of common interest.

Leaf conveyed greetings of U.S. President Joe Biden and the U.S. Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, to the Kurdish President, confirming the United States' commitment to Iraq and Kurdistan.

President Barzani thanked and praised the U.S. aid and support for Iraq and Kurdistan, reiterating that Iraq's problems would not be solved if any force or political party is "marginalized."

The Iraqi components must agree through dialogue and understanding with the help of "friendly countries." Barzani said.

Concerning Erbil-Baghdad's outstanding issues, President Barzani considered finding "laws for distributing oil and gas revenues, as the key to these problems and establishing security and stability in the country."