Dujail Judicial administration concludes displacement file

Shafaq News / Dujail Judicial Administration in southern Saladin announced on Thursday the closure of the displacement file by facilitating the return of the last group of displaced individuals to the eastern areas of the district.

Abdul Aziz Fazaa Mohammed, the Mayor of Dujail, stated to Shafaq News Agency, "Under the supervision of local authorities, as well as security and intelligence leadership, the local administration successfully repatriated 50 displaced families to the (Channel 34) area in eastern Dujail, marking the final group of returnees within the district."

He further explained, "The delayed return of the last group of displaced individuals was primarily due to security concerns.

However, after ensuring the safety of their areas and providing the necessary services, they have now been able to return home." He emphasized that "the displacement issue in Dujail has been conclusively resolved."

Nevertheless, thousands of displaced families in Saladin have yet to return to their respective areas due to various factors such as service limitations, security concerns, and tribal conflicts that arose during the period of security deterioration in 2014, during the war against the Islamic State group.