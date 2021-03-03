Duhok completes preparation for the vaccination campaign

Shafaq News/ Duhok will open two large-scale vaccination centers to launch the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

The Head of the Health Directorate in the governorate said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "the Health Directorate completed its preparations in this regard. It established two centers to vaccinate the Healthcare personnel as soon as the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine arrives."

"Duhok is working on opening 37 vaccination centers in the governorate," he added.

It is noteworthy that Kurdistan's share of the Chinese grant of COVID-19 vaccines is 5000 doses, 1000 of which are for the Chinese community in the Region.