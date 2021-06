Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces caught a prominent drug dealer in Iraq's capital city, Baghdad, in possession of 4.5 kilograms of Crystal meth.

The Security Media Cell (SMC) said that a unit from Baghdad, after obtaining the arrest warrant, arrested a drug dealer in possession of 4.5 kilograms of Crystal meth, six million dinars, and light weapons.

The wanted person was arrested by force after refusing to cooperate and exchanging fire with the.