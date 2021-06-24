Drought-Stricken sub-district in Diyala warns of a Catastrophe

Shafaq News/ Drought-Stricken Al-Salam in northeast Diyala issued a distress cry to avert the water crisis that inflicted the sub-district.

Sub-district administrator Hamed al-Hanbaki said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "more than 40 villages in the sub-district suffer from drought and thirst after the Hamrin lake dried and water levels in Diyala River dropped."

"Consequently, the steams irrigating the sub-district dried which spells health and economic catastrophes that might inflict the locals," he added, "Hamrin lake stage is less than 60 centimeters."

"The Directorates of Water Resources and relevant authorities are liable for this after they allowed excessive water releases from the dam last winter without planning or considering an emergency storage strategy."