Drones target a US base in Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-15T05:51:02+0000
Shafaq News/ On Saturday morning, a squadron of drones targeted an Iraqi military base north of Baghdad.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency; that fire erupted in many locations in the Base due to the attack.

He did not give further details about the damage.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but Washington repeatedly accused armed Iraqi factions linked to Iran of being behind the attacks on its sites in Iraq.

Balad Air Base is an Iraqi Air Force base located about 64 kilometers north of Baghdad; it houses US-led Coalition soldiers.

