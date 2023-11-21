Drone strike targets Iraqi Hezbollah-affiliated vehicle near Baghdad

Shafaq News / An official security source reported on Tuesday that an unknown drone targete a vehicle affiliated with the Hezbollah Brigades near the district of Abu Ghraib, west of the capital, Baghdad.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that early this morning, a surveillance drone was monitoring a convoy of a Toyota vehicles traveling from the Tharthar road towards Baghdad. As the convoy approached Abu Ghraib, the aircraft targeted the vehicle belonging to the Hezbollah Brigades within the area of the International Highway between the districts of Nasr Salam and Haswa, heading towards Baghdad.

No casualties were reported.