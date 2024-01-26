Drone attack targets US airbase in western Iraq

Shafaq News/ The Islamic Resistance in Iraq on Friday launched a drone attack against an airbase hosting US troops in Western Iraq.

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October, there have been more than 140 attacks on US and coalition forces in Iraq and Syria, deployed there to fight ISIS extremists.

In a statement, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a loose alliance of Iran-linked armed groups, claimed responsibility for the attack against the base, saying they were acting in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which opposes US support for Israel in the Gaza conflict, has claimed most of the recent attacks on US-led forces in Iraq.

Washington has on several occasions launched strikes on Iran-backed groups in retaliation for the attacks.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani is now calling for the international coalition to leave the country, saying that the deployment must end to ensure the country’s security.

There are roughly 2,500 American troops in Iraq and some 900 in Syria.

Tensions have been soaring across the Middle East since the outbreak of the war in Gaza, with a surge in violence involving Iran-backed allies of Palestinian militant group Hamas