Dozens protest in front of Iranian Embassy in Baghdad

Date: 2022-10-07T08:43:24+0000
Shafaq News / Dozens gathered today, Friday, outside the Iranian Embassy in Baghdad to protest Tehran's repetitive attacks on the Kurdistan Region.

The protestors said that the Iranian attacks on Erbil represent "a blatant challenge and violation of Iraqi sovereignty by Tehran".

Iraq's semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan has been under Iranian fire for the eighth day in a row. A series of missile and drone attacks claimed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) killed 13 and wounded 58 persons near Erbil and al-Sulaymaniyah last week.

The strikes were reported after Iranian authorities accused armed Iranian Kurdish dissidents of involvement in unrest now shaking Iran, especially in the northwest where most of the country's population of over 10 million Kurds live.

