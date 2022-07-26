Dozens protest against the CF candidate for Prime Minister

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, dozens protested near the house of Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani, the CF candidate for Prime Minister.

A local source told Shafaq News Agency, "tens of people gathered in front of Al-Sudani's office in Al-Shaab area in Baghdad rejecting his candidacy for the position of prime minister."

The protest came after the Iraqi army heavily deployed around his house.

On Monday, the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) leaders agreed to nominate Al-Sudani for the next prime minister.

Mohammed Shia' Sabbar al-Sudani, an Iraqi politician, was the Iraqi Human Rights Minister of Iraq in the Council of Ministers of Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki from 2010 until October 2014. In addition, he was the Governor of Maysan Governorate between 2009 and 2010.

Al-Sudani is a prominent leader in the Islamic Dawa Party.

The CF leaders approved Al-Sudani, Al-Maliki's candidate, who was was selected by the relevant committee, which includes the Secretary-General of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq Qais Khazali, the head of the Wisdom (Al-Hikma) Movement Ammar al-Hakim, the leader of the Supreme Council Hammam Hamoudi, and the representative of the Fadhila Party, Abdul-Sada Al-Fraiji.