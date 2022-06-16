Dozens of protestors storm the streets of Dhi Qar 

Shafaq News / Dozens demonstrated on Thursday demanding job opportunities in Dhi Qar governorate.

Shafaq News agency's correspondent reported that the protest took place in Nasiriyah city, noting that several MP of Imtidad movement participated in it.

The protestors blocked main roads, in addition to Nasr and al-Zaytoun bridges, while state departments in the governorate remained closed today to prevent any clashes with the demonstrators,according to our reporter.

Earlier, the Parliamentary security and defense committee stressed the need for the security agencies to protect the demonstrators.