Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Dozens of protestors storm the streets of Dhi Qar 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-16T07:04:13+0000
Dozens of protestors storm the streets of Dhi Qar 

Shafaq News / Dozens demonstrated on Thursday demanding job opportunities in Dhi Qar governorate.

Shafaq News agency's correspondent reported that the protest took place in Nasiriyah city, noting that several MP of Imtidad movement participated in it.

The protestors blocked main roads, in addition to Nasr and al-Zaytoun bridges, while state departments in the governorate remained closed today to prevent any clashes with the demonstrators,according to our reporter.

Earlier, the Parliamentary security and defense committee stressed the need for the security agencies to protect the demonstrators.

related

Al-Kadhimi officially assigns Abdul-Ghani Al-Asadi as Governor of Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-02-26 19:34:31
Al-Kadhimi officially assigns Abdul-Ghani Al-Asadi as Governor of Dhi Qar

One killed and scores injured in an armed attack in Dhi Qar 

Date: 2021-05-27 07:28:18
One killed and scores injured in an armed attack in Dhi Qar 

Dhi Qar to form a committee to prepare for the Pope's visit

Date: 2021-02-02 16:55:58
Dhi Qar to form a committee to prepare for the Pope's visit

An Iraqi Activist survives an assassination attempt

Date: 2021-07-17 07:56:58
An Iraqi Activist survives an assassination attempt

Iraq population to grow to +41million by the end of 2021; Baghdad most populous governorate

Date: 2021-12-19 11:55:27
Iraq population to grow to +41million by the end of 2021; Baghdad most populous governorate

Security officer killed by a slingshot in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-06-10 10:38:51
Security officer killed by a slingshot in Dhi Qar

High-level security delegations visit Dhi Qar and al-Muthanna 

Date: 2021-08-30 11:49:30
High-level security delegations visit Dhi Qar and al-Muthanna 

Source reveals the reason behind Weatherfor's "withdrawal" from Dhi Qar

Date: 2022-02-20 11:13:18
Source reveals the reason behind Weatherfor's "withdrawal" from Dhi Qar