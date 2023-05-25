Dozens of asphyxiation cases following dust storm in Iraq

Shafaq News / Medical sources reported on Thursday that hospitals have seen dozens of asphyxiation cases following a dust storm that swept across western Iraq and the capital, Baghdad.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, the sources revealed that "Baghdad alone has registered more than 70 cases of asphyxiation."

Furthermore, the sources disclosed that "Hospitals and security forces are on high alert to transport those deserving cases to hospitals, especially those suffering from chronic and respiratory diseases such as asthma."