Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Dozens of al-Sadr's supporters rally towards the Green Zone

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-27T15:17:12+0000
Dozens of al-Sadr's supporters rally towards the Green Zone

Shafaq News/ Dozens of the powerful Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr supporters rallied toward the ultra-secure Green Zone downtown the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, to protest the nomination of Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani for the premiership.

Amid the longstanding political deadlock followed by the parliamentary elections in October 2021, the Coordination Framework, the largest bloc in the Iraqi parliament after the mass walkout of the Sadrist lawmakers, nominated Mohammed Shiaa al-Sudani for the prime minister position.

Our correspondent to the Iraqi capital said that the demonstrators gathered in Al-Tahrir square and crossed to al-Jumhuriyah (The Republic) bridge toward the Green Zone.

The security forces ramped up the security in the vicinity of the heavily fortified area that houses government headquarters and foreign diplomatic missions.

The security forces established a transverse cordon in the middle of Al-Tahrir square from the side facing al-Tayaran square; an assembly point of the demonstrators.

Similarly, law enforcement blocked the road leading to al-Tahrir from al-Karrada street.

A leading figure of the Sadrist movement told Shafaq News Agency, "the withdrawal of the Sadrist movement from the Iraqi government does not mean that it will allow the political forces to form a consensus government. It will not happen, no matter how much the Coordination Framework tried."

The figure who preferred to remain anonymous added, "the protests are a duty of the Sadrist movement to hinder al-Sudani's nomination and the formation of a consensus government. The movement will render the people a blocking one-third."

related

Ayatollah Al-Sistani did not send Al-Sadr a message to unite the Shiite ranks, source

Date: 2022-05-17 09:39:40
Ayatollah Al-Sistani did not send Al-Sadr a message to unite the Shiite ranks, source

Al-Sadr: Iraqis should not suffer the downsides of dinar devaluation

Date: 2022-02-16 11:03:05
Al-Sadr: Iraqis should not suffer the downsides of dinar devaluation

After meeting the Coordination Framework, al-Sadr insists on forming a "majority government"

Date: 2021-12-02 13:41:06
After meeting the Coordination Framework, al-Sadr insists on forming a "majority government"

Al-Sadr reveals his committee will conduct negotiations to form the new federal government

Date: 2021-10-14 10:49:12
Al-Sadr reveals his committee will conduct negotiations to form the new federal government

Al-Sadr and Al-Ameri meets in Al-Hanana, the Sadrist says

Date: 2022-01-15 20:24:58
Al-Sadr and Al-Ameri meets in Al-Hanana, the Sadrist says

The triple alliance to develop a political road map with KDP's head, sources

Date: 2022-02-22 20:49:43
The triple alliance to develop a political road map with KDP's head, sources

Sirens sound in the Green Zone

Date: 2021-11-10 11:47:02
Sirens sound in the Green Zone

New information about the Green Zone explosion

Date: 2020-09-15 10:26:21
New information about the Green Zone explosion