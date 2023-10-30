Dozens of MPs call for shutting down the US Embassy in Baghdad, expelling the ambassador

Shafaq News / On Monday, 32 Iraqi parliamentarians out of 329 submitted a request to the Parliament's presidency to close the US Embassy in Baghdad and expel Ambassador Alina Romanowski.

The request, titled 'Convening an Extraordinary Session Dedicated to the Palestinian Cause,' cited the ongoing atrocities and dire humanitarian conditions faced by the people in besieged Gaza due to the aggression and officially declared war by Israel. 'The menacing threat of displacing over a million Palestinian citizens in northern Gaza has led us, based on Article 28 of the Parliament's internal regulations, to request the convening of a closed extraordinary session solely to discuss the expulsion of the American ambassador, the closure of the embassy, and the suspension of diplomatic relations with all countries supporting the Zionist entity,' stated the request.

On October 27, the leader of the Sadr Movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, called on the federal government and parliament to vote on a resolution to close the US Embassy in Iraq in 'support' of the Palestinians. Al-Sadr stated on his former X-Twitter account, 'I urge the Iraqi government and the Iraqi Parliament, in all its factions and orientations, for the first time and for the sake of public interest, not personal ones, to vote on the closure of the US Embassy in Iraq in support of unlimited American support for terrorist Zionists against Gaza.'

He emphasized the need to 'protect its (the US Embassy) diplomats and not subject them to the aggression of reckless militias, which aim to undermine Iraq's security and safety,' in case the resolution is passed. Al-Sadr added, 'If the government and parliament do not respond, we will announce another stance later.'

The US Embassy in Baghdad announced last week the departure of non-essential staff in the embassy and the US Consulate in Erbil due to increased security threats.