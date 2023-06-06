Dozens of Displaced Families Return to Sinjar District in Northern Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Pir Dian Jafar, director of the Department of Migration, Displacement and Crisis Response of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in Duhok, announced the successful return of 57 families from Sharya camp to their areas in the Sinjar district.

The repatriation process was part of a program initiated by the United Nations (IOM) organization, which focused on restoring and constructing homes for those wishing to return to Sinjar. Approximately 1,000 families had registered their intention to return to their homes in Sinjar.

Jafar emphasized that the repatriation process was ongoing in other camps as well. Recently, 38 families had returned from Bersavi 1 camp, and an average of 10 to 15 were leaving the camps and returning to their areas in Sinjar. Currently, 159 families have returned to Sinjar from the camps. Additionally, more than 900 registered families still wanted to return to their homes.

Duhok Governorate is currently home to 16 internally displaced persons (IDP) camps, accommodating a population of over 1,137,000 individuals. Furthermore, around 1,189 IDPs are residing outside the camps.

The repatriation efforts represent a significant stride in stabilizing the region and facilitating the return of displaced families to their homes in Sinjar. However, challenges remain as authorities strive to address the needs and aspirations of the families eager to return.