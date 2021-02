Shafaq News / Dozens of demonstrators protested in Dhi Qar today demanding job opportunities.

For nearly a year, there has been an open sit-in in front of the Dhi Qar Oil Company in Nasiriyah, organized by the governorate's unemployed residents.

Securing job opportunities is one of the most prominent demands of the October 19 protests that toppled Adel Abdul Mahdi's government.

However, the government sector does not bear more appointments due to the economic crisis the country is going through.