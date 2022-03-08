Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Dozens demonstrate in Wasit and al-Muthanna

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-08T09:31:43+0000
Dozens demonstrate in Wasit and al-Muthanna

Shafaq News / Dozens demonstrated in al-Muthanna and Wasit governorates today, protesting unemployment and the surge in foodstuff prices.

Shafaq News agency's correspondents reported that residents in Wasit demonstrated calling for job opportunities, regulating the foodstuff prices, and supporting low-income families.

Our reporters added that the protestors blocked the street linking al-Khidr district with the governorate's capital city.

Such demonstrations are increasing in Iraq, especially amid the Russian-Ukrainian war that fueled the economic crisis in the country.

related

Iraqi security forces deploy in Wasit and Baghdad

Date: 2021-10-16 19:43:26
Iraqi security forces deploy in Wasit and Baghdad

The Integrity arrests an official and employees in a governmental department in Wasit

Date: 2021-01-31 13:11:58
The Integrity arrests an official and employees in a governmental department in Wasit

A source reveals the names of the two most prominent candidates to take over Al-Asadi's seat

Date: 2021-04-22 12:18:28
A source reveals the names of the two most prominent candidates to take over Al-Asadi's seat

Free lecturers organize pickets in multiple Iraqi governorates

Date: 2021-04-06 11:53:04
Free lecturers organize pickets in multiple Iraqi governorates

Blazes engulf the Interpol headquarters in southern Iraq

Date: 2021-07-14 13:56:49
Blazes engulf the Interpol headquarters in southern Iraq

Wasit governor appoints his second deputy to run al-Numaniyah district

Date: 2021-07-30 12:50:00
Wasit governor appoints his second deputy to run al-Numaniyah district

Dozens protest the election results in several Iraqi governorates

Date: 2021-10-17 13:49:33
Dozens protest the election results in several Iraqi governorates

A civil activist reveals the reason of Al-Ghanmi's visit to wasit

Date: 2021-02-06 14:33:13
A civil activist reveals the reason of Al-Ghanmi's visit to wasit