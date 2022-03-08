Dozens demonstrate in Wasit and al-Muthanna

Shafaq News / Dozens demonstrated in al-Muthanna and Wasit governorates today, protesting unemployment and the surge in foodstuff prices.

Shafaq News agency's correspondents reported that residents in Wasit demonstrated calling for job opportunities, regulating the foodstuff prices, and supporting low-income families.

Our reporters added that the protestors blocked the street linking al-Khidr district with the governorate's capital city.

Such demonstrations are increasing in Iraq, especially amid the Russian-Ukrainian war that fueled the economic crisis in the country.