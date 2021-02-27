Report

Dozens demonstrate in Dhi Qar rejecting Al-Asadi's nomination

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-27T12:42:33+0000
Dozens demonstrate in Dhi Qar rejecting Al-Asadi's nomination

Shafaq News/ Protestors rallied the streets of Dhi Qar today, Saturday, rejecting the appointment of the head of the National Security Apparatus, Abdul Ghani al-Asadi, to the duties of the head of the provincial council of the governorate.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported, "dozens of people gathered in front of the police department in the governorate in rejecting the inauguration of the new governor el-Asadi.”

He added, “The protestors in Nasiriyah clashed yesterday, Friday, with security forces, and dozens were injured alongside a score of deaths."

The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, nominated the Head of National Security Service, Abdul Ghani Al-Asadi, on Friday, February 26, as the governor of Dhi Qar in lieu of Nadhim El-Waeli.

