Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Dozens demonstrate in Basra to demand jobs

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-26T17:49:48+0000
Dozens demonstrate in Basra to demand jobs

Shafaq News/ Dozens of unemployed persons in the southern governorate of Basra organized a demonstration to demand jobs earlier today, Saturday.

The representative of the demonstrators told Shafaq News Agency that the demonstrators who gathered downtown the city called for dismissing the job center director and board.

"The purpose of establishing the center is to alleviate the unemployment rates and disburse the job opportunities equally. However, the incumbent governor, Assaad al-Eidani, and the powerful political parties in the city took over the office," he said.

"If the governorate administration fails to meet our demands by 09:00 pm, Basra will witness an unprecedented escalation," he said.

related

Demonstrators in Basra reject passing the Federal Supreme Court bill

Date: 2021-03-15 14:17:31
Demonstrators in Basra reject passing the Federal Supreme Court bill

security deployment in Basra

Date: 2020-08-19 21:29:40
security deployment in Basra

The new Basra Operations Commander sets out his priorities

Date: 2021-05-17 05:55:29
The new Basra Operations Commander sets out his priorities

Demonstrators take the streets in Baghdad, Diyala, and Basra

Date: 2021-12-20 08:59:04
Demonstrators take the streets in Baghdad, Diyala, and Basra

Scores arrested for various charges in south Iraq

Date: 2021-08-08 17:37:47
Scores arrested for various charges in south Iraq

Al-Kadhimi arrives in Basra

Date: 2020-11-05 06:42:53
Al-Kadhimi arrives in Basra

Al-Kadhimi: the security forces should be patient and responsible during demonstrations

Date: 2020-09-16 11:30:03
Al-Kadhimi: the security forces should be patient and responsible during demonstrations

Security forces launch a campaign to confiscate unlicensed weapons in Basra 

Date: 2021-10-13 13:47:45
Security forces launch a campaign to confiscate unlicensed weapons in Basra 