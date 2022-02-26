Dozens demonstrate in Basra to demand jobs

Shafaq News/ Dozens of unemployed persons in the southern governorate of Basra organized a demonstration to demand jobs earlier today, Saturday.

The representative of the demonstrators told Shafaq News Agency that the demonstrators who gathered downtown the city called for dismissing the job center director and board.

"The purpose of establishing the center is to alleviate the unemployment rates and disburse the job opportunities equally. However, the incumbent governor, Assaad al-Eidani, and the powerful political parties in the city took over the office," he said.

"If the governorate administration fails to meet our demands by 09:00 pm, Basra will witness an unprecedented escalation," he said.