Shafaq News/ Dozens of ISIS militants were arrested during the ongoing security operation north of Baghdad.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the Iraqi army and al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) had arrested ISIS militants in al-Tarmiyah, indicating that the operations are underway pursuing other terrorists.

The source added that the arrestees were caught hiding inside tunnels and caves they dug in orchards and under the citizen's houses.