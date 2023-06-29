Dozens Rally at Swedish Embassy in Baghdad Over Quran Burning Incident in Stockholm

Shafaq News/ Dozens of Iraqi protestors gathered outside the Swedish embassy in Baghdad on Thursday fueled with outrage over the Quran desecration near a mosque in the Swedish capital of Stockholm.

The correspondent of Shafaq News Agency to Baghdad said that nearly 100 persons gathered near the front gate of of the Swedish Embassy in the Salhiyeh district, the heart of Baghdad.

The crowd demanded the expulsion of the Swedish ambassador from Iraq amid heavy security deployment.