"Downtown Baghdad" project kicks off with the aim of building Iraq's Tallest Skyscraper

Shafaq News/ The chairman of Iraq's National Investment Commission, Haider Mohammed Makia, on Saturday inaugurated the "Downtown Baghdad" project which will include Iraq's tallest skyscraper with 65 floors.

Makia, in his speech during the opening ceremony, said that the Downtown Baghdad project would be "a modern and contemporary residential complex designed for sustainability."

"The project aims to eliminate additional expenses for electricity and thermal insulation, which will be covered by the executing company," he said.

He added that the project would feature Iraq's tallest skyscraper, becoming a modern architectural masterpiece.