Double attack in Diyala leaves 25 civilians dead and injured

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, a double attack involving explosive devices and sniper operations in Diyala Governorate resulted in the death and injury of civilians.

A source told Shafq News Agency that unidentified assailants targeted a vehicle carrying civilians between the Al-Wajhiya district and the village of Al-Umraniyah.

Two explosive devices detonated, followed by sniper fire when citizens gathered at the scene. Preliminary reports indicate that nine civilians were killed, and 16 others sustained injuries.

Security forces responded to the incident and declared a state of alert in the Muqdadiya district.

The attack, which remains under investigation, targeted some relatives of Diyala's representative, Salah Zaini Al-Tamimi.

This marks the second such incident in Diyala recently, following an attack on a security point near Al-Azim district that resulted in the death of an army captain.