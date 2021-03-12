Dollar's exchange rate in the budget requires a consensus, MP says

Shafaq News/ Member of the Parliamentary Economic Committee, MP Nada Shaker Jawdat, said on Friday that the consensus of the political blocs is crucial to determining the exchange rate of the dollar, suggesting that the elections might take place next week.

Jawdat said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "the finance committee and its supporting committees completed the 2021 budget within a record period. It was also submitted to the Presidency of the Council of Representatives," indicating, "some financial matters were arranged, modified, and reduced. Some transactions were made to make the budget the way it is now."

"Reducing the dollar price in the budget depends on the political consensus between the blocs," she noted, "there were demands to reduce the exchange rate of the dollar or gradually raise it, so it does not affect the citizen."

"The main dispute in the budget is related to the (Kurdistan) region’s share, and there are views and solutions about that."

Shaker expected, "the budget will be presented and voted on next week."

Last Monday, Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halbousi directed the inclusion of the budget bill on the agenda of next Monday’s session, based on a request submitted by Representative Yusef al-Kalabi, signed by 150 MPs.