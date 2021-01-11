Report

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-11
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates jumped in the Iraqi market today, Monday (January 11, 2020).

• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 143,250 dinars, for $ 100.

• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 143,250 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 144,250 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 142,250 dinars for $ 100

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 143,500 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 143,000 dinars for $ 100

