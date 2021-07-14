Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-14T08:17:12+0000
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates stabilized today, Wednesday (July 14, 2021) in the Iraqi market.

• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 147,850 dinars, for $ 100.

• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 147,850 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  148,250 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 147,250 dinars for $ 100

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  148,000 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 147,500 dinars for $ 100

related

Dinar/Dollar's rates plunged after a two-day hike

Date: 2021-04-20 08:37:35
Dinar/Dollar's rates plunged after a two-day hike