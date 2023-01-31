Dollar exchange crisis, Theft of the Century, visiting Washington: Al-Sudani explains

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Muhammad S. Al-Sudani, revealed details about the dollar exchange crisis, the visit to the United States, and the "Theft of the Century."
In an interview with state-run Al-Iraqiya TV, al-Sudani confirmed that the government has "no decision" to raise the dollar's exchange rates.
"The official dollar price is 1450 dinars in the Central Bank of Iraq."
"The dollar is available at the official rate for every businessman and citizen."
Al-Sudani explained that the dollar exchange crisis is due to international standards taken for controlling the money transfers, "the previous government, headed by Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, and the procedures of the central bank and banks were not prepared to meet these standards."
Concerning visiting the United States, the prime minister hinted that some " circumstances " prevent his visit to Washington, confirming what Shafaq News Agency had revealed that an Iraqi delegation would visit the US in February.
"There is no intention of me to visit Washington, but a high-level delegation headed by Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein will visit Washington on February 7 to discuss several files, including fluctuations in the exchange rate," Al-Sudani said.
On the "Theft of the Century," when almost 3.7 trillion dinars (about $2.5bn) had been stolen from the Iraqi General Commission of Taxes (IGCT) within a year, Al-Sudani revealed that the main suspect in this case, "Nour Zuhair," distributed the stolen money on "well-connected people," including "politicians and media figures."
He pointed out that Iraq contracted with an international auditing company to follow up on the file," adding that "the judiciary will reveal the accused."
"There are other detainees besides Nour Zuhair in the Theft of the Century case, and many arrest warrants were issued against some suspects."