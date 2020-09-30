Do not provide a pretext for external intervention, Nasr coalition to "Non-State" forces

Shafaq News / Nasr coalition, led by former Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, warned on Wednesday that "non-state forces" are providing a pretext for countries to directly intervene to protect their missions.

A spokesman for the coalition, Ayat Muzaffar Nuri, told Shafaq News agency, “It is very clear that the issue of attacks on diplomatic missions has embarrassed the Iraqi government in front of the international community and gave a pretext for these countries to directly intervene to protect their missions or try to close them, which exposes the country to violating its sovereignty".

Nuri indicated, "this matter is in the interest of non-state forces that operate according to foreign agendas. The various political forces conflicting over the stay or exit of foreign forces are supposed to work in a political, legal and diplomatic direction", stressing that, "Iraq is an independent state that is not occupied and there is no legal justification or a project to take such methods".

She added, "The Iraqi government must intensify its efforts and preserve the security of the country; including diplomatic missions, to send messages of reassurance inside and outside the country. The state must follow moderate policies without inclination to the game of the axes, as we did in the period 2014-2018. Otherwise, the only loser is Iraq".



