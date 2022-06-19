Report

Diyala to more drill wells to cope with drought

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-19T08:29:44+0000
Diyala to more drill wells to cope with drought

Shafaq News/ The local government of Diyala will proceed with drilling wells in the territories struck by drought, an official revealed on Sunday.

The head of Diyala's general commission of underwater, Khalaf Masoud, told Shafaq News Agency that the relevant authorities have devised a tight plan to organize wells installation in the areas affected by drought.

"The general commission of underwaters have formulated an application for drilling wells that will be deferred to Baghdad along with the commission's approval and a geological study of the area," he added.

Masoud said that Diyala has drilled 190 wells so far and seeks to double it before the end of the ongoing year, indicating that only 190 wells were installed last year.

