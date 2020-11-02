Diyala to fortify its borders against ISIS attacks

Shafaq News / Leader in the Tribal Mobilization in Diyala, Muhammad Ibrahim Dhaifan, revealed on Monday the completion of an integrated plan to fortify and protect Diyala's borders ISIS attacks, calling on Saladin operations command to implement a similar plan.

Dhaifan told Shafaq News agency that Al-Azim sub-district has not witnessed any ISIS infiltration since launching the fortification plan.

Furthermore, he called on Saladin operations command to adopt effective security plans to comb the most dangerous ISIS havens between the borders of Diyala, Kirkuk and Saladin.

He explained, "the neglect of Saladin's operations command of the borders in Diyala rendered more than 70 thousand dunums, including full villages, dens and camps to ISIS members".

Over the past years, heavy security operations and airstrikes on Mutaybija sector failed to Clear the dens and tunnels which the armed groups of Al-Qaeda, ISIS and other organizations instituted since the fall of the former regime in 2003.