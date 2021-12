Diyala's youth runs to save its river

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-24T13:26:42+0000

Shafaq News/ Hundreds of Diyala's young athletes organized a marathon on Friday to raise awareness on the drought of the Diyala River. Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the participants in the event held on Sunday the banks of the river in the governorate's capital city, Baqubah, called on the authorities to spare no effort in saving the river deemed a cultural monument and a life-line to Diyala.

related

Diyala Electoral Office distributes 95% of the voter cards

Date: 2021-08-03 13:52:15

A policeman injured in an ISIS attack in Diyala

Date: 2020-11-12 17:27:58

Three died in Al-Abara attack, Diyala Police

Date: 2021-04-23 13:02:11

The 2021 budget revives a project that serves 200,000 people in Baqubah, MP says

Date: 2021-02-17 15:04:57

Graduates and employees storm the streets of five governorates

Date: 2021-12-19 09:16:26

A leader of PMF perished in clashes with ISIS

Date: 2020-08-28 20:45:06

Iraq’s Intelligence and Investigation Agency thwarts an ISIS plot to target transmission towers in Diyala

Date: 2021-06-28 08:59:44

Iraqi soldier killed in an ISIS attack in Diyala

Date: 2021-09-15 20:08:11