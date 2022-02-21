Diyala's governor calls for an investigation into the governorate's "paradoxical fuel crisis" 

Shafaq News/ The Governor of Diyala, Muthanna al-Tamimi, on Monday urged the Iraqi Iraqi Ministry of Oil to investigate what he described as "paradoxical fuel crisis" in the governorate.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, al-Tamimi said, "initially, Diyala's share was more than one million liters of Gasoline daily. However, this amount seemed to be insufficient. The governorate suffered a stifling crisis back then."

"After approaching the Ministry of Oil, a committee visited the governorate's directorate of oil products," he said, "the share of the governorate was reduced to 650 thousand liters per day. Paradoxically, the crisis resolved."