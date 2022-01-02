Diyala's Police launch a security operation in al-Abbara to pursue ISIS militants

Shafaq News/ Diyala's Police Command launched a security operation to clear the villages and orchards of al-Abbara sub-district from the remnants of ISIS groups.

Spokesperson to the Police Command in the governorate, Brigadier-General Nohad Mohammad Hasan, said in a statement on Sunday that the operation was executed by a joint force from Diyala's Emergency 3rd, 4th, 5th brigades, in addition to the tactical force, the Quick Reaction Force (QRF), al-Abbara intelligence, al-Abbara office in Baqubah's security department, and the Patrols of al-Abbara police.