Diyala residents bemoan the escalation of lecturers' protests

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-28T14:11:39+0000

Shafaq News/ Locals and academics in Diyala expressed discontent with the deconstructive escalation of lecturers' demonstrations in front of the governorate's education department. Residents told Shafaq News agency that the demonstrations have gone beyond their constrictive goals, and caused the closure of the education department in the governorate, and a main road that contains state departments in the middle of Baquba. The residents called on the protestors to stick to the original goals of the demonstrations and stop hindering the work of state departments and damaging public interests. Unpaid lecturers have been storming the streets of Baquba for days, calling for their enrollment on the government's payroll as contract employees.

