سیاسة

rss

كوردســتانيات

أمـن

مجتـمع

أخرى

اقتصـاد

عربي ودولي

القسم الفيلي

ريـاضة

منوعـات

فيديو

تقارير وتحليلات

مقـالات

كل الاخبار

Diyala ramps up security near the borders with Saladin

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-02T15:00:45+0000
Diyala ramps up security near the borders with Saladin

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces launched a large-scale campaign to construct defensive fortifications to secure Diyala's borders with Saladin, a commander of the Tribal Mobilization in Diyala said on Wednesday, criticizing the lack of security initiatives in the governorate of Saladin.

Tribal Mobilization Commander Mohammad Ibrahim Dhayfan told Shafaq News Agency, "the security authorities deployed 500 troops from the 34 brigade of the ninth division in a 60-kilometer rectangular strip that extends along the borders of Diyala with Saladin between the outskirts of al-Udhaim dam and al-Imamayn road near the village of Um al-Karami."

"The fortifications include constructing concrete and earthen berms and installing surveillance spots to hinder ISIS operatives from sneaking outside the 'loose areas' infested with terrorist groups."

Dhayfan lambasted "the lack of fortifications and security initiatives from Saladin's side despite the expansion of the terrorist groups' threat."

related

Iraqi air forces launch heavy airstrikes on border areas in Diyala and Saladin

Date: 2020-10-02 15:02:31
Iraqi air forces launch heavy airstrikes on border areas in Diyala and Saladin

Heavy security deployment in areas between Diyala and Saladin to prevent terrorist attacks

Date: 2022-02-01 12:51:08
Heavy security deployment in areas between Diyala and Saladin to prevent terrorist attacks

Security forces launch a military operation in Diyala and Saladin

Date: 2021-09-06 09:21:31
Security forces launch a military operation in Diyala and Saladin

A new fortification plan between Diyala and Saladin to prevent ISIS attacks

Date: 2020-10-08 08:20:38
A new fortification plan between Diyala and Saladin to prevent ISIS attacks

Six vehicles loaded with smuggled wheat seized in Diyala and Saladin

Date: 2021-06-03 09:52:08
Six vehicles loaded with smuggled wheat seized in Diyala and Saladin

Iraqi Aviation strikes an ISIS stronghold, kills four elements

Date: 2022-02-02 18:47:45
Iraqi Aviation strikes an ISIS stronghold, kills four elements

PMF and army clear 16 km between Diyala and Saladin in an ongoing operation; PMF commander

Date: 2022-01-23 14:42:55
PMF and army clear 16 km between Diyala and Saladin in an ongoing operation; PMF commander

In the aftermath of Diyala's bloody night, security measures tightened at a vital crossing with Saladin

Date: 2021-10-27 18:09:03
In the aftermath of Diyala's bloody night, security measures tightened at a vital crossing with Saladin